As of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, the South Central Public Health District reported 487 confirmed and 10 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, of which 481 are no longer being monitored. Meanwhile, a Twin Falls store has responded to claims of prejudice against Blaine County residents, and area libraries have announced plans to reopen. Here are the top headlines from today.
• Wilson-Bates, a furniture store in Twin Falls, became the subject of a vehement online backlash from Blaine County residents after a photo went viral depicting a sign the store posted forbidding Blaine County residents from entering.
Co-owner Rick White told the Express the whole thing was just a "big misunderstanding," explaining that a second, smaller line of print not visible in the photo cleared things up.
The signs outlining store safety protocol were first printed around April 15, according to White, while local ordinances were still in place in the Wood River Valley banning Blaine residents from traveling outside of the county for non-essential reasons.
• The Hailey Public Library announced plans to resume services incrementally. Starting tomorrow, May 1, patrons will be able to check out books again as the library adapts to new restrictions.
"We’re really excited to be able to offer limited services now and hope to expand upon them through the rest of spring and into summer,” interim Director Laura Primrose said. “However, that’s all dependent upon the COVID-19 virus, and if we see an uptick in cases, we may have to backtrack and close down again."
Similarly, The Community Library in Ketchum announced via a livestream video on Thursday afternoon that it hopes to resume curbside services on Monday, and may be opening its buildings back up to the public as early as mid-May. Click here to read about the plans.
Alejandra Buitrago reports that non-English speakers are facing additional challenges in the era of coronavirus. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the largest philanthropy in the U.S. dedicated to health, held a teleconference last week with a disparities research expert to discuss the impacts of mental health on the Latino community amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"Offering psychological preparedness is vital," said Margarita Alegria of Harvard Medical School. "We may have not been prepared for COVID-19, but we should be prepared for the post-coronavirus aftereffect."
As of Thursday evening, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,015 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 31 new confirmed and probable cases today. Sixty-three people have died. For more information, pick up tomorrow's copy of the Idaho Mountain Express, or check mtexpress.com at anytime for breaking news and updates.
