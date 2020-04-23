Some 16 hours after local health experts urged caution in reopening Blaine County for business, Idaho Gov. Brad Little revealed a timeline for easing the state’s COVID-19 lockdown. Plus, a look at the Blaine County School District’s “distance learning,” three weeks in. As of 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Blaine County had 478 confirmed and seven probable cases of the novel coronavirus, one more than yesterday, according to the South Central Public Health District. Only 21 are still being monitored by health officials—18 fewer than on Wednesday. Here’s more on that, plus other headlines from Thursday, April 23.
• About five percent of Blaine County has been tested for COVID-19, according to Ambulance District Medical Director and St. Luke’s emergency physician Dr. Terry O’Connor, but that’s not enough to really know the extent of the local outbreak, he said.
O’Connor and South Central’s Public Health Division Administrator joined a digital town hall of local leaders on Wednesday to discuss the area’s outlook. Their consensus: More testing is needed before isolation and social-distancing orders are lifted.
Hudson expects infection rates to rise again once measures lapse over the summer, though he said they’d likely be more isolated than widespread. In other words, things won’t truly go back to “normal” for a long time.
“Everything’s going to look different,” Hudson said. “But, if anyone can do it, Blaine County can.”
• Gov. Brad Little announced a four-step roll-out for reopening Idaho’s economy over the next three months on Thursday morning.
The first stage will begin on May 1.
“Our efforts to slow the spread [of COVID-19] have worked so well that we have entered a new chapter, a very welcome chapter, in the story of our fight of this deadly disease,” Little told reporters during a press conference Thursday morning. Each step is contingent on testing capability, hospital capacity, and a consistent downward trend in documented COVID-19 cases.
• Public school students are entering their third week of remote classes under the COVID-19 lockdown.
As of Tuesday, all 3,299 K-12 students in the district had been in touch with teachers or other district staff, whether over the phone or online, and Chromebook laptops had been distributed to all students who needed them, according to a report to the school board on Tuesday.
Of the 296 students who initially reported having no or insufficient internet at home, 129 had gotten help as of the start of the week. The district is working to connect the rest.
At Wood River High School, 86.5% of students attended what the district considers a “full day” of school in the second week of remote learning, according to the district report. Ninety-seven percent of students missed fewer than five classes per day, the report said.
As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Idaho had 1,836 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 34 more than yesterday. Fifty-four people have died. Tomorrow morning, pick up a copy of the Idaho Mountain Express, or check mtexpress.com anytime for updates.
