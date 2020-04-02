Blaine County’s COVID-19 caseload continued up its exponential curve on Thursday as the South Central Public Health District confirmed nearly 100 new positives. Here are the top stories from April 2. You can read them in full in Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
• The county hit 351 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a one-day increase of 94, the health district said. Blaine has now broken its record for a fourth straight day—and, as a percentage of population, has one of the highest concentrations of lab-confirmed coronavirus anywhere in the country. Sampling varies wildly from place to place, and the data is always changing, but as of Tuesday morning, Blaine County’s rate of infection was roughly twice that of New York City.
In response, healthcare professionals are working in the hospital parking lot to test for the disease and first responders are coming out of retirement to help transport the sick. Both of those stories will be on the cover of tomorrow’s paper—pick up a copy, or check mtexpress.com early tomorrow for full coverage.
• St. Luke’s Wood River will re-open limited services for patients without COVID-19 symptoms on Friday, April 3, the hospital announced Thursday evening. Regular operations have been suspended since March 20 following Gov. Brad Little’s announcement of community spread in Blaine County.
“We are taking a thoughtful, measured approach to reinstating services to ensure we deliver exceptional care in a safe environment,” St. Luke’s Wood River Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Carmen Jacobsen said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate how we best deliver safe patient care given the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are learning, very quickly, just how nimble and resourceful health care providers are having to be through the course of this pandemic.”
Starting tomorrow, the hospital will resume urgent surgeries and reopen the mother/baby unit. The Family Medicine Clinic will reopen on a limited basis starting Monday, April 6. Meanwhile, the walk-in clinic for non-COVID illness and injuries will continue in the Physician’s Office Annex Building at 100 Hospital Drive daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Questions on what’s available? Call St. Luke’s hotline at 208-381-9500 or visit stlukesonline.org
• The health district declared community spread in Twin Falls County on Thursday evening, meaning a case has been confirmed without the patient leaving the state, or coming in contact with a known carrier of the disease. “Public Health officials expect more confirmed cases in the community,” health district spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said in a statement.
The announcement comes two weeks after Gov. Brad Little declared community spread in Blaine County.
“It is safe to assume the virus could be anywhere in our community,” South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer, said in the statement. “Social distancing becomes even more critical in times like this. We have to work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus.”
The health district is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. They’re open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
• In all, health districts across Idaho called 222 new cases on April 2, bringing the state’s total to 891. Nine people have died.
Check Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express for more.
