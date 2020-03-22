Idaho didn’t confirm any new cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Sunday as residents adapt to the state’s isolation order. Meanwhile, Ketchum and Sun Valley are asking Gov. Brad Little for additional resources in anticipation of further spread. Here are the top stories from March 22.
• The Central Health District is asking anyone who recently visited Blaine County to shelter in place after finding cases in Ada and Valley Counties linked to the region, the district announced on Sunday. Though not an official mandate, the health district is asking anyone that visited Blaine County in the past two weeks (March 8 through March 22) to stay at home except to receive essential services, including healthcare. The move comes after three cases in Ada County and one in Valley County “likely” stemmed from travel to Blaine, the district said.
Central District Health is asking anyone with recent travel to Blaine County in the past two weeks (March 8-22) to shelter in place — after three Ada County residents and one Valley County resident tested positive for COVID-19, and confirmed travel and time spent in Blaine Co.— Idaho Coronavirus Info (@IdahoCOVID19) March 22, 2020
•The mayors of both Ketchum and Sun Valley appealed to the governor’s office for help increasing coronavirus testing and expediting the results in a letter to Little sent Sunday morning. Neil Bradshaw of Ketchum and Peter Hendricks of Sun Valley requested “immediate action” to stem the spread, which they fear will find fertile ground among the north valley’s aging population.
““The number of individuals with symptoms is much higher than the number of confirmed cases,” Bradshaw and Hendricks said. “The hospital and EMS services are nearing capacity making testing a critical need.”
• Meanwhile, Ketchum is closing its parks to public gatherings in compliance with the state’s isolation order, Bradshaw announced Sunday morning. Here’s the full story.
• As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho reported 47 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 42 yesterday. Twenty-one of them are in Blaine County.
Airport still has commercial flights in and out !
