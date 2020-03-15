Sun Valley shuts down Baldy after second Blaine County case is confirmed. Here’s a look at the major stories from Sunday, March 15.
Following North American closures from Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company, and neighboring ski areas including Jackson Hole, Grand Targhee in Wyoming and Big Sky in Montana, Sun Valley announced at 1:40 p.m. that it would be suspending its mountain operations at the close of business Sunday afternoon.
“After careful monitoring of the ever-evolving environment around COVID-19, and following guidance from local and national health organizations, Sun Valley and Snowbasin Resorts have decided to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 winter season,” Sun Valley and Snowbasin Resort CEO Bruce Fery said a statement. “This decision has been made proactively for the safety and interest of our employees, guests, and communities.”
The closures include all on-mountain amenities. In Sun Valley itself, the village will remain open, including restaurants. Lodging will continue to operate with “limited service,” Fery said.
Following Saturday's confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in Blaine County, a host of public-facing organizations and businesses have closed their doors. Among them: The Wood River YMCA (read the story here) and The Argyros (story here) in Ketchum. On Monday, Mountain Humane in Hailey will also close to the public.
The three public libraries in the area have now followed suit.
Bellevue and Hailey Public Libraries announced on Saturday, March 14, that they would be closing to the public, with The Community Library in Ketchum following the pattern on Sunday, March 15.
In a comment to an Idaho Mountain Express reporter on Saturday, Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said, "We are closing the library to the public, but will allow materials to be checked out via phone or email with a 24-hour turn-around period to facilitate the gathering of requested materials. Check out times are extended to three weeks, late fees waived. We will decontaminate books as they return each time."
Friedman Memorial Airport operated as usual over the weekend, according to Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy, with the exception of more frequent “rigorous cleanings” of the terminal and public-use areas and providing passengers with updated information from the CDC.
“We are in communication with our stakeholders including the airlines, TSA, and local elected officials and healthcare experts as the situation continues to develop,” he said.
Neither the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board, nor the three Blaine County commissioners—all of whom sit on the airport board—have power to shut down or limit airport activity in Hailey, Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said on Saturday. Any action “will be in conjunction with the FAA,” he said.
Meanwhile, enplanement data tells a story of more people coming into the valley to ride out the outbreak. Inbound flights remain more full than outbound ones, according to the ticketing data aggregator ExpertFlyer.com.
Elsewhere, Hailey Mayor Martha Burke preached calm. Bellevue shut down city hall for at least two weeks, Mayor Ned Burns said on the city’s Facebook page. Residents may still reach city staff and officials through email and phone. “Our primary concern is the safety of everyone in Bellevue, citizens and staff alike,” Burns said in the Facebook post. “I would rather overreact and keep infection to a minimum than not react strongly enough and have a health crisis occur.”
Idaho did not update its official coronavirus tracking website on Sunday. According to the most recent data, current as of March 14, there were five confirmed cases in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In