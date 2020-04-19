The South Central Public Health District didn’t update its COVID-19 count over the weekend, meaning we remain where we stood on Friday night: 469 confirmed and six probably cases of the novel coronavirus, 50 of which are still considered active and infectious. Construction crews will head back to work across the Wood River Valley tomorrow—if they haven’t already. Plus, a note on non-COVID care from a St. Luke’s Wood River doctor. Here are your top headlines from Sunday, April 19.
• Contractors and landscapers in Ketchum, Hailey and unincorporated Blaine County can resume work on Monday morning after leaders in those jurisdictions decided to let a ban on construction expire tonight. They’ll join workers in Sun Valley and Bellevue, who are already allowed back on the job.
In Bellevue, the early expiration appears to be an accident. After initially challenging a report in the Idaho Mountain Express, Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns on Facebook admitted to a mistake in the city’s ordinance that allowed construction to start immediately upon the city council signing the order, rather than on Tuesday morning.
“Turns out we are wrong, which is embarrassing,” Burns wrote in a follow-up comment. “Somehow a date slipped by 4 sets of eyes.”
All jurisdictions will be subject to a set of 18 safety guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
• Safety guidelines are still in place at St. Luke’s Wood River, too—and a primary care physician is asking for patience from patients in following them. Non-coronavirus care is available in Blaine County, and screening stations are designed to keep patients safe, Dr. Tracey Busby writes.
• Transportation of COVID-19 patients has tapered off since the height of the outbreak, but paramedics continue to battle the ongoing pandemic. In case you missed Emily Jones’ feature, take a few minutes for a behind-the-scenes look at life on the frontlines.
• Looking for some recommendations to kick-start another week in quarantine? Our Arts Editor Chris Melville has you covered in another installment of the Melville Minute. (Fair warning: He’s a big fan of the old-school horror actor Vincent Price. Who knew?) Click here for his picks.
As of Sunday night, Idaho had 1,672 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare, four more than yesterday. Forty-five people have died. Check back with mtexpress.com on Monday for more.
