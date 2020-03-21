As Blaine County residents close out day one of a 24-day isolation and shelter-in-place Order from Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, South Central Public Health District announced two new cases, totaling COVID-19 cases in Blaine County to 21. In total, Idaho is now reporting 41 coronavirus cases. Here are the top stories from Saturday, March 21.
• A St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Department doctor confirmed with the Idaho Mountain Express that he was the first health care provider in the county to test positive for COVID-19 this week. Dr. Brock Bemis spoke with Mountain Express about his symptoms, when he decided to get tested and what it’s like to be a sick doctor in the midst of a pandemic. Find the full story here.
• St. Luke's Wood River has also released information to the public regarding how best to proceed if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, whether or not you've been tested. View those recommendations here.
• Late last night, the full details of the state-issued isolation order for Blaine County residents was released to the public. The order, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday night, is in place until 11:59 p.m. on April 13 unless the Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen extends, rescinds or changes it.
“I can’t speak for all the different law enforcement agencies in the valley, but I know that law enforcement is anticipating that citizens of Blaine County recognize the severity in this order, and do the best they can to comply with it," Blaine County spokesman Larry Schoen told the Idaho Mountain Express Friday night. "I don't think anybody wants to throw anyone in jail over this. I just think they want them to stay healthy."
• Executive Director of the Crisis Hotline in Hailey, Tammy Davis, would like to remind the community that Crisis Hotline continues to be available 24-hours a day to those who need someone to speak with during this challenging time. In addition, Davis said the hotline is partnering with the local community to provide resources for the Latino community, such as Herbert Romero with PROJECT.O.O.L.S & PARTNERS, Lago Azul, The E.R.C. and others.
The hotline is in the midst of enhancing services to include full bilingual support staff to answer the needs of the Latino community.
“We want people to know that we are here for them,” Davis said in an email on Friday night.
The organization is also working to offer additional resources that people can call and sign up for, including delivery of Family Care Packages, which include materials and toolkits designed to keep children and families health and engaged.
Crisis hotline: 208-788-3596 or TheCrisisHotline.org
• If you missed getting a physical copy of the Friday edition of the Mountain Express, click here to read the first installment of The Melville Minute, a column by Arts Editor Chris Melville. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll wonder how you ever got through the first day of quarantine without it.
There should be someone at grocery store entrances screening shoppers for sickness, measuring temperatures as well as visual evaluation. Grocery stores are the places where we have the most people gathering. Also a instructions on how to properly prepare yourself before shopping and what to do after shopping when returning home, shedding clothes, shoes, wiping down items purchased,etc. Following with showering washing hands and having a new set of clothes for inside your home.
