The South Central Public Health District only updates its caseload Monday through Friday, so there’s little to report on that front today. The state’s coronavirus webpage, which aggregates from Idaho's seven health districts, says Blaine County has 410 cases—five more than yesterday. We’ll keep you updated as new data becomes available. For now, here are the top stories from Saturday, April 4.
• School board chairman R. Keith Roark released an open letter to constituents today explaining the district’s process so far. Next week, the BCSD will shift to a “remote learning” platform, keeping kids at home amid the outbreak. Read Roark’s piece here. Or, click here for the full draft of the BCSD’s plan.
• Need to go somewhere this weekend? Local sheriffs won’t pull you over just for having 5B plates, Gretel Kauffman reports, but they ask that you think twice before you head out of the house.
“I hope we do not have to cite anyone and hope everyone realizes how serious this is and follows the stay-at-home order,” Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin told the Idaho Mountain Express.
• In case you missed it, a fundraiser for workers in the valley service industry raised more than $40,000—four times its initial goal. Our Chris Melville has the full story here.
• Finally, the Idaho Mountain Express wants to hear how you’re handling the outbreak. Send your stories to Mark Dee at mdee@mtexpress.com for consideration.
Ketchum’s Jody Zarkos—a former reporter for the Express—gets us started. She was among the first to test positive for COVID-19, as she recounts in her essay “A Month of Sundays.” Click here to read more.
