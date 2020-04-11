Three of the Wood River Valley’s five jurisdictions have decided to extend their strict coronavirus ordinances for at least another week—but not without lengthy debates. Plus, a July touchstone has cancelled its summer summit, and news from the airport. As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Blaine County had 454 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are your top headlines from April 11.
• After extended meetings on Saturday, Blaine County and Ketchum followed Hailey in extending their local coronavirus stay-at-home orders for another week, including bans on construction and landscaping. The restrictions—which include a ban on traveling out of the county for non-essential services and a requirement that anybody coming into the county from out of state self-isolate for 14 days—will now expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. The local rules were initially set to expire the night of Sunday, April 12.
Both the Blaine County commissioners and Ketchum city council decided the matter in split votes following prolonged special meetings earlier today.
Bellevue is expected to vote on extending its measure, which mirrors the other jurisdictions, on Monday—a move Mayor Ned Burns is on record supporting.
To date, Sun Valley hasn’t scheduled a special meeting. Carey never adopted any emergency ordinance beyond the statewide order, which is slated to expire on Wednesday, April 15.
• Allen & Co. has called off its annual Sun Valley summit, multiple sources confirmed to the Idaho Mountain Express. This year would have marked the 38th edition of its business, media, and technology conference, which has become a lynchpin of the county's July economy.
The New York investment bank hasn’t forgotten its summer home, though. Since the outbreak began, the company has donated $1 million to the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund and $200,000 to The Hunger Coalition, according to the nonprofits.
• Traffic at Hailey’s Friedman Memorial Airport is in a major decline, according to airport Manager Chris Pomeroy. SUN saw March commercial enplanements drop 50 percent year-over-year, part of a 75 percent decrease in general aviation traffic.
• The Community Library in Ketchum is working to create a local archive chronicling these unprecedented times, our Chris Melville writes. To learn more—including how to contribute your COVID-19 story—click here.
As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Idaho had 1,407 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 more than yesterday, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. Statewide, 27 people have died, including five in Blaine County. The South Central Public Health District, which records our local numbers, typically doesn’t post data over the weekend. We’ll keep you updated as new information comes available, though. Stick with mtexpress.com for more.
