One month ago, on Friday, March 13, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced the state’s first case of COVID-19. The following day, Blaine County’s first two cases were confirmed. As of today, at 5:50 p.m., Blaine County had an increase of six cases, bringing the county’s total to 458. Statewide, 1,453 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as of Monday, and 33 Idahoans have died from the disease thus far, including five Blaine County residents.
Locally, donations continue to be collected for community organizations, first responders, volunteers, grocery store workers and other frontline and essential service organizations. Personal protective equipment can be dropped off at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey. Donations can also be dropped off at the Wood River Fire & Rescue department building at 117 E. Walnut St., Hailey.
Some agencies have begun looking ahead to what the summer will hold.
The Hailey Police Department announced today that they will hopefully begin a “Coffee with a Cop” program in mid-May, giving community members the opportunity to ask questions and discuss what is happening around the city. The department will also start a program titled “Hear for Hailey,” because as Hailey Police Chief Steve England explained on the department’s Facebook, “not only do we want to be here for our residents and visitors, we also want you to know we hear you and you have a voice when it comes to your police department.”
The hope is that community policing programs will bridge any gap between community involvement and trust.
“All of this Community Policing sounds like it is above and beyond our day-to-day policing duties—it can be; however, we are confident we can handle these extra duties and success stories will be abundant,” England said.
Most events scheduled for April have been cancelled or postponed in the county, including the Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s annual Bug Zoo and Syringa Mountain School’s sixth annual “Hoedown and Auction.” However, events continue to be planned for May including several concerts, while larger summer events, such as Allen & Co.’s summer summit—typically the second week in July—have been cancelled.
Valleywide, grocery stores continue to offer curbside pick-up or home delivery of groceries. Atkinsons’ delivery costs $10--free for seniors--or $7 for curbside pickup. Visit atkinsons.com for more details and to place orders online. Albertson’s in Hailey is offering curbside pickup, with designated times that need to be scheduled at the time of your online order. For more details visit albertsons.com. For more food resources in the community visit localfoodalliance.org.
Keep an eye on mtexpress.com for breaking news on the coronavirus and continued community responses.
We need rigorous testing! We don’t know the true number of sick or exposed. Why is this so hard to understand?
Atkinson's must be some kind of really special store if they are charging $7 for you to buy their products and then pick them up curbside! Albertson's sounds like a better place to shop since it cares enough not to gouge customers. What is so special about Atkinson's that a customer would pay them $7 to deliver a basket of groceries from inside the store to the outside, especially when employees don't have anything else to do? What a ripoff!
Whichever store you choose for your grocery pickup,don’t forget to tip the person helping you.
