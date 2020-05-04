Businesses statewide began opening up over the weekend, stage one of Gov. Brad Little’s phased reopening of Idaho’s economy. Meanwhile, COVID-19 antibody testing launched in Ketchum on Monday—the same day its city council opted to extend the city’s public health emergency order until May 16.
As of 5:30 p.m., Blaine County had 488 confirmed and 10 probable cases of the coronavirus, according to the South Central Public Health District. That’s just one more than last Friday. Of those cases, only 11 are still being monitored by health officials. Here’s more on those stories, plus your top headlines from Monday, May 4.
• An effort to assess the true extent of COVID-19 on Blaine County began in earnest today under tents in the River Run parking lot. That’s where antibody testing started Monday morning, nearly a month after the city of Ketchum announced a joint antibody testing study with Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Washington. The site—staffed by volunteers from the Ketchum Fire Department and employees from St. Luke’s Wood River—expected to test 100 people in its opening day. In all, the study calls for 400 people to be tested.
• So far, Ketchum has only issued five citations for violations of its set of coronavirus safety standards for construction and landscaping, City Administrator Suzanne Frick told the city council on Monday. The city has been notified of two employees who were sent home for showing COVID-19-like symptoms, assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato told the Express.
“Generally speaking, the enforcement has been going really well,” Frick said.
• Lincoln County has established a non-emergency hotline for residents navigating the coronavirus, and the isolation it has required. Click here for that report.
• Blaine County officials will discuss reopening county facilities during the regular commissioners meeting tomorrow. Last week, the board opted to close county buildings through at least May 10. Click here for the full agenda.
As of 5 p.m., Idaho had 2,106 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 27 more than yesterday. Of those, 1,358 have recovered, and 64 people have died. For more coverage, check mtexpress.com anytime.
