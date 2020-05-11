Blaine County added seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the local total to 496 lab-confirmed and 10 probable cases of the coronavirus as of 5:17 p.m. on Monday. But, lately, a southern neighbor has taken over as the health district’s hot-spot. Plus, St. Luke’s makes a big decision to expand testing for COVID-19. Here are those stories, and the rest of your headlines from Monday, May 11.
• Though Blaine County still claims the most total cases of coronavirus in South Central’s coverage area, nearly all of its reported patients have recovered. Only 11 of the 506 probable and confirmed cases are still being monitored by health officials, and—until this weekend—the county’s curve had been more or less flat. Since the start of the month, the county has had eight new cases—seven of them since Friday.
That’s not the case in Twin Falls County. As of May 4, Twin, which is about four times the size of Blaine County, had 175 confirmed and 33 probable cases of COVID-19, according to the health district; a week later, it has 223 confirmed and 46 probable cases of COVID-19. Of the total 269, 120 are still being monitored by public health officials as potentially contagious.
In the past week, Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 statewide; nearly 40 percent of them were in Twin Falls County.
• A policy change at St. Luke’s could extend testing for the virus, our Alejandra Buitrago reports. The health system decided on Monday to broaden the set of symptoms that warrant a coronavirus test. The move aligns its protocol with updated information released by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Families receiving food stamps from the federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have a new set of buying options in Idaho this week.
In a nod to state stay-at-home orders, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will now allow beneficiaries to buy groceries online. So far, only Walmart and Amazon are approved under the pilot program, which is spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
• The Blaine County DMV plans to reopen next week, with a new set of safety procedures in place. Emily Jones has the story.
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Idaho had 2,260 cases of COVID-19 statewide, 14 more than yesterday. Of those, 1,508 have recovered, and 70 people have died. For continuing updates on the outbreak, check mtexpress.com throughout the week.
Bad trend for both Twin Falls County and Blaine County. $50 says Blaine County offices won't open on May 18.
