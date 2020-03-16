No new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Monday as local governments continue to respond—and other organizations continue to close—in the face of the outbreak. Here’s a look at the top stories from Monday, March 16.
• Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw urged residents to “slow it down” and “do your part” in an open letter to the public discussing the outbreak on Monday morning. His message was a rare one for the mayor of a resort town: stay away.
“We must discourage friends and visitors from coming to town,” Bradshaw said. “For a town used to welcoming visitors, that is hard to do, but we must reduce the number of people visiting our area. As well as the threat of introducing infected persons into our area, it will put additional strain on our medical resources. The message is clear: This is not a place for a virus vacation.”
The city urged non-essential businesses to close, and asked restaurants to curtail in-house dining. With the exception of public safety staff, all city employees who would normally interact with the public outside of city facilities will be assigned to office duties and all out-of-state business travel has been canceled.
But with Sun Valley suspending ski operations—and many local businesses hunkering down for a long, slow season—Bradshaw urged Ketchumites to be sturdy during tough times to come.
“Remember, we are resilient; while it is hard to see right now, I am confident that we will come out of this pandemic stronger and wiser,” he said. “We will learn what is essential and what is not, we will learn how to prepare better for the future and we will learn not to take anything for granted. Finally, we will learn to celebrate what every day brings, and not what it takes away.”
• Later, though, Bradshaw and Ketchum’s city council discovered just how limiting the new normal can be, when councilmembers pointed out that even the small crowd convening for Monday evening’s regular meeting violated the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines limiting gatherings to ten people or less. Click here for that full story.
• Farther south, Blaine County debated its own operations during a special meeting on Monday afternoon. The commissioners opted to close its annex building—which houses most county services, including the DMV—to the public through April 6. Anyone needing those services or county assistance can still call the same numbers listed on the county website, county spokesman Larry Schoen said. A number of county services, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal through the Department of Motor Vehicles, are already available online. “Like people everywhere, we’re all having to adapt to this situation,” Schoen told the Idaho Mountain Express. “Blaine County staff will do their best to help people conduct their business in a timely manner.” Read that full story here.
• The College of Southern Idaho's Blaine County Center and three private or charter K-12 schools in the area are temporarily closing their doors after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Blaine County. The Sage School and Syringa Mountain School have announced they will close until Monday, April 6. All Blaine County School District schools and facilities will also be closed until then, the district said this past weekend. The Sun Valley Community School, which has closed its dorms, plans to have students work remotely this week, Head of School Ben Pettit told the Idaho Mountain Express.
• The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue saw a spike in demand on Monday—and it was prepared. The organization ordered ten percent more food to accommodate those put out by closures, and began distributing pre-packed grocery bags curbside to avoid exposure inside the food pantry. We’ll have more on that operation in Wednesday’s issue of the Idaho Mountain Express. For now, here’s a list of emergency food assistance pick up hours.
• The Blaine County School District, which was closed today and will be for at least three weeks, will also offer free food for kids during the hiatus. Starting Wednesday, all children 18 and under can pick up “grab-n-go meals” at one of 13 designated locations. Here’s where and when.
• As of 8:25 a.m. this morning, the state’s last official update, there were five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho, the same number as yesterday.
No new cases were confirmed because the state lab doesn't work weekends. Literally.
there is only one lab in the state of new york, I am surprised we have one
