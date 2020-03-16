Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.