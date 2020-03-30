As of 5:21 p.m., South Central Public Health District is reporting a total of 148 confirmed coronavirus cases in Blaine County. In addition, two more counties in the health district reported their first cases today, Jerome and Minidoka, and Cassia County reported its first death due to the COVID-19 virus.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees voted Monday night to extend the closure of schools and facilities until at least April 20 and start a remote learning system for students the week of April 6. This week will be spent preparing for the work-from-home system and disinfecting Chromebooks for students to take home. The full plan can be viewed on the school district’s website.
• South Central Public Health District, in tandem with sheriff offices throughout the health district’s eight counties, will assist in collecting Personal Protective Equipment to assist with coronavirus responses.
According to a press release from the health district on Monday, residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to donate new, unused personal protective equipment, which includes N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, surgical gloves, procedure gowns, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
“The current pandemic is putting a strain on our healthcare system and leading to shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) for our healthcare workers and first responders,” South Central Public Health District Emergency Planner Nelson Long said in the press release.
“We are reaching out to the community to see if anyone might have spare PPE to donate to help keep our healthcare workers and first responders safe.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at 1650 Aviation Drive in Hailey.
• Today two new counties in the South Central Public Health District reported their first cases, Jerome and Minidoka counties.
According to a press release from the health district, the Jerome County case is a female over the age of 30 whose point of transmission is likely travel to Blaine County. She was not hospitalized and is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms.
In Minidoka County, the first case is a female over the age of 50 whose point of transmission is likely from out-of-state travel, according to the press release. She was not hospitalized and is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms.
South Central reminds residents that there are two COVID-19 information hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138 and one in Spanish at 208-737-5965. The hotlines are active from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
In addition, South Central also reported Cassia County's first death from the virus today. A female over the age of 70 was hospitalized and had complicating health factors that contributed to her death. She likely contracted the virus from visitors to her home from areas that had community spread and transmission.
Fancy that. With Blaine county turning a blind eye to travel we can all look forward to extended self-isolation. Unless all travel stops I predict our isolation will extend into August. Maybe even longer.
Stop them at Stanton turn them around at Stanley . Cancel flights From SEA and LAX or we are fighting the impossible . Target Washington plates that don't belong here and do the same with Cal . and NY. Its clear they are not complying with the self isolation order . We will flatten the curve 50% faster !
You are 100% right. Our leaders have greed tunnel vision and don't care for those that live here.
To be clear, the Board of Trustees voted to keep schools closed until AT LEAST April 20 and we will revisit this decision at the April 14 regular board meeting. We asked that preparations in case of an ongoing closure continue because it’s quite possible that we won’t be able to reopen schools at that time. Conditions are changing daily, and just trying to design an overall structure for online learning and getting students access to it has been extremely complicated - even before addressing content. Redesigning learning in this unprecedented situation will require the creativity, dedication, and problem-solving skills of our entire, amazing staff. Together, I know, we will face these challenges and reach as many students as we can, the best we can!
Your reply is a bad joke.
The redesigning you talk about should have started at least two weeks ago...
