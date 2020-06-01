The South Central Public Health District reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County over the weekend, leaving numbers steady at 501 confirmed and 11 probable cases, of which only six are being monitored by health officials. Neighboring counties--namely Cassia, Gooding, Jerome Minidoka and Twin Falls--saw cases rise, however. Of those, Cassia saw the largest jump in numbers, with 14 new confirmed cases since Friday.
Though Blaine's numbers are holding comparatively steady, the district warns of a second, potentially more severe outbreak. Plus, city officials in the north and south of the valley debate some changes to promote better social distancing. Here are the top stories from Monday, June 1.
• Health officials are preparing for a second wave of the coronavirus that they say is not only inevitable, but also potentially more severe than its predecessor. Though everyone is anxious to return to normal, South Central spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said that until a vaccine is created, vetted, and widely distributed, it is difficult to imagine a full return to normalcy.
For now, she said, the safest way to protect the community is by taking precautions and implementing the measures championed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health officials, like social distancing, scrupulous hand washing and wearing face masks when out in public.
By incorporating these little measures into day-to-day life, they will eventually become habits that may better protect the population in the long run, Bodily said.
• In light of current public health concerns, the Transportation Security Administration has modified some of its carry-on baggage guidelines to permit passengers to pack one liquid hand sanitizer container each, up to 12 ounces per person.
“Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquid permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience,” the TSA website states.
• Bellevue leaders are mulling over several options for the south valley’s beloved Labor Day celebrations, albeit in a heavily modified manner. The city council is considering a much longer, more spaced out parade route, which would allow for easier social distancing. Vendors and activities could also be spread apart on city streets and in public parks, depending on what the situation looks like in September.
• In an effort to promote easy social distancing for pedestrians, the Ketchum City Council agreed today to close a section of Fourth Street between Walnut and Leadville Avenues to vehicles. This will provide ample space for walkers and cyclists to move about while social distancing without worrying about cars.
All the councilmembers were in favor of the closure, which will begin immediately and extend until Thanksgiving, or whenever the first snow flies. Ultimately, the councilmembers all agreed that potentially closing the street completely, year around, could be beneficial to the shops in the area and create a pleasant pedestrian corridor for locals and visitors to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining safe social distance.
The city will close the two blocks as soon as possible with planters, but will eventually install a series of bollards to block the way.
• On the non-COVID beat, officials from the National Weather Service issued a river flood advisory this morning for sections of Blaine County. The Big Wood River is flowing fast and high, posing a potential threat to riverside properties in Hailey and Gimlet.
As of 5 p.m., the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare cataloged 2,906 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of just 10 from yesterday. So far, 83 people have died with the virus. For more top news stories, visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In