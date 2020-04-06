Blaine County has 423 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5:36 p.m. on Monday, according to the South Central Public Health District. That’s up from the 405 last Friday—a bump, but nothing like the dizzying increases reported last week. As the nation braces for the brunt of the outbreak, here are your top local headlines from Monday, April 6.
• The Idaho State Board of Education pushed the so-called “soft closure” of K-12 schools through the end of the year on Monday. The news comes as the Blaine County School District rolls out its plan for remote learning this week. Click here to read more.
• Blaine County officials will host a digital town hall to discuss coronavirus on Wednesday, the county announced this afternoon. Click here for the details, and to learn how to RSVP for the call.
• New positive tests are still piling up, but some of the early patients stricken by the pandemic are well on the mend. Tony Evans tells the story of one Ketchum couple that were well on the road to recovery before they even officially found out they had the virus. Click hear to read how the Coopers dealt with the disease. And, over the weekend, St. Luke’s Wood River nurse Jesse Vanderhoof returned home after battling COVID-19 in a Boise ICE, his wife, Emily, said on Facebook. Brush up on Jesse’s story in Emily’s Jones’ piece “Heartbreak and hope on Blaine County’s front lines." Feel free to fill in your own ending—a happy one.
• Finally, I’m linking to a message from me, the editor, in response to last week’s New Yorker article about the outbreak in Blaine County. I hope you take a minute to read it.
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, there were 1,170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho, 69 more than yesterday. Stay with the Idaho Mountain Express for ongoing coverage of the pandemic, and our community’s response.
Failing to mention the truth . 2 new deaths as of today !
Man, the Mountain Express has done a great job of reporting on the current crisis - I’m sure that all news will be reported in good time.
