Blaine County reported 484 lab-confirmed and nine probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday evening, according to the South Central Public Health District, four more than at last count on Friday. Fourteen cases were still being monitored by health officials. Meanwhile, businesses and nonprofits are looking for ways to ride out the outbreak. Here’s a look at that, and more headlines from Monday, April 27.
• One week since Ketchum lifted restrictions, contractors have “generally” adhered to the city’s safety standards for building and landscaping, Mayor Neil Bradshaw told the Idaho Mountain Express on Monday.
“Generally, compliance has been seen,” he said in an email. “A few citations have been issued. That has helped.” Bradshaw did not say how many citations had been issued.
• Almost 200 local businesses and nonprofits have been approved for Small Business Administration loans under the Payroll Protection Program, Sun Valley Economic Development tells our Tony Evans. That’s added up to an infusion of $32 million to the local economy, according to SVED Executive Director Harry Griffith.
• Still more organizations are waiting in line, though—including the Men’s Second Chance Living sober home in Hailey. The facility missed out on the first round of loans, according to the nonprofit’s co-founder Sonya Wilander. With residents out of work—and unable to pay rent—the home is seeking financing options to keep operations running long term.
• Hailey furniture maker Jeffry Mann, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has a message for readers as the coronavirus curve flattens. “Please take this seriously,” he writes. “COVID-19 is a horrible sickness that you have to ride out in complete isolation. Being sick with the virus was the worst experience of my life.”
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Idaho had 1,917 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 20 more than yesterday. Of those, 1,039 people have recovered and 58 have died. For more updates, check back with mtexpress.com
Update the chart! We all need to see it for ourselves!
Sweden has pulled off social distancing without closing everything down. Open the restaurants at 30%, open the golf courses. People need to write down who they have been in contact with, small outbreaks can be contained. Put a path in place to open this all up, retrain us to live in the new world.
“A few citations have been issued. That has helped.” HOW has it helped? Nobody knew about it until now. Or, did all the contractors gather in a bar and pass the word?
