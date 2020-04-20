The South Central Public Health District reported 471 lab-confirmed and seven probable cases of coronavirus in Blaine County on Monday evening. Forty-five of them are considered ongoing and likely infectious, while 433 are no longer being monitored by health officials. Meanwhile, contractors went back to work throughout most of Blaine County today and local officials sent a second digital town hall to talk about the economy. Here’s that, and more headlines from Monday, April 20.
• The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency became one of the valley’s first taxpayer-funded organizations to call off spending plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alejandra Buitrago writes.
The KURA board voted unanimously on Monday afternoon to postpone $480,000 worth of sidewalk projects for another year, reallocating the money towards tackling the fallout of the virus. As of Monday’s meeting, the board had not decided where to the money would go.
“This is the time to be very conservative,” KURA member and Ketchum City Council member Amanda Breen said during the digital meeting.
• Blaine County will hold a second virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the county announced today. This time, the economy is on the agenda. Anyone who wants to “attend” needs to register online beforehand. Read the full story to find out how.
• The newly-minted Blaine County Charitable Fund has accumulated $138,000 to help workers hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to our Tony Evans. Now, it’s looking to distribute the money. Click here to read the full story.
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Idaho had 1,736 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, 64 more than yesterday. Forty-eight people have died, including five in Blaine County. Stay with the mtexpress.com for more updates throughout the week.
