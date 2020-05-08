We’re one week into Gov. Brad Little’s phased opening of Idaho, and testing—both for the coronavirus and antibodies against it—is carrying on in Blaine County. Today—as with most of the past week—the results didn’t reveal any new cases in Blaine County. There are still 489 lab-confirmed and 10 probable cases of COVID-19, according to the South Central Public Health District. All but seven of them have been cleared by health officials. Here’s more on that, plus other headlines from Friday, May 8.
• If the first stage of re-opening Idaho’s economy caused a spike in coronavirus cases, we’ll likely see it soon, St. Luke’s Wood River spokeswoman Joy Prudek told our Alejandra Buitrago. Around 20 people a day are still going to the hospital for testing, Prudek said, and about half of them are receiving the test. According to Prudek, they’ll take about a week to process.
St. Luke’s Health System may soon allow more to get tests. Right now, following CDC guidelines, St. Luke's is only testing those who show severe symptoms, like fever or shortness of breath, or those who have known contact with someone with COVID-19. With demand for tests down, those rules might be relaxed, Buitrago writes.
• Farther north, a group is launching free antibody testing in downtown Ketchum. Our Emily Jones checked it out—and got the test. (Hers came back negative.)
• Federal COVID-19 relief could mean a windfall for Friedman Memorial Airport, which is in line for more than $18 million in grants. Some of that money will go to offset losses caused by cratering travel. Part, though, could be used for improvement projects, Jones writes.
• As schools settle in to at-home learning, social workers are finding new ways to reach students, Alejandra Buitrago writes. Click here to read more about mental health in isolation.
• The Sun Valley Museum of Art plans to reopen this month, Chris Melville writes, but things will look a little different. Read his story on the relaunch, and what it means for the summer arts scene.
• Over the next few weeks, we’ll be celebrating the soon-to-be graduates of the class of 2020. Today, we start with the smallest: all nine seniors at Camas County High School. Click here for their digital yearbook, and check back next week for the Carey School.
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Idaho had 2,205 cases of coronavirus, 27 more than yesterday. For more on the outbreak, pick up today’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express, or check mtexpress.com throughout the weekend for more updates.
