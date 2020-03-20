Residents of the Wood River Valley spent Friday in limbo as the state failed to provide details on Gov. Brad Little’s Thursday evening announcement of an isolation order for Blaine County. While we waited, St. Luke’s Wood River made a major decision to focus on the outbreak and three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Here are the top stories from Friday, March 20.
• As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, state officials were still drafting an isolation order for Blaine County, more than 24 hours after Little announced the measure. With the order in flux, the Blaine County community spent Friday with more questions--and rumor--than answers. The governor’s spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, told the Idaho Mountain Express about 3:30 p.m. that the order would be finalized and signed by Friday evening.
“Due to the community spread in Blaine County, it was important to the Governor to get the necessary information to the people of the Wood River Valley as soon as it became available,” Morrison said, when asked why the governor’s office had announced the order before it was drafted.
• St. Luke’s Wood River suspended normal operations midday Friday to focus on the outbreak. That means only the Emergency Department, the COVID-19 drive-through screening and sample collection tent, and the Walk-In clinic adjacent to the medical center in Ketchum, which will be open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, will function until further notice.
“Considering the small size and unique population of our community, this spread has disproportionately impacted our caregivers in Wood River,” the hospital said in a statement.
• The Fly Sun Valley Alliance announced that United Airlines would be cancelling flights between Friedman Memorial Airport and San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago for the remainder of March. The move comes as passenger numbers plummet, according to Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy. Read the full story here.
• The City of Sun Valley shut down City Hall following the governor’s announcement last night.
Under a “shelter in place” order, Sun Valley city employees will continue working remotely and according to a press release from Mayor Peter Hendricks, the city believe that city services will remain normal.
In addition, the city will not accept any new building permit or planning applications and it is suspending issuance of any new building or planning permits until further notice. Building inspections will also not take place at this time.
According to Hendricks, the shelter in place order is expected to generally follow the order issued in San Francisco on March 16.
• Further south, the Hailey Mayor Martha Burke declared a state of emergency on Thursday night, the city said Friday morning. Click here to learn more.
• Blaine County Court operations will be at a further reduced capacity for the foreseeable future.
Until further notice only "emergency matters and hearings will be conducted” including the following:
· In-custody arraignments
· In-custody preliminary hearings
· Civil protection orders
· Emergency guardianship proceedings
· Child protection proceedings
· Juvenile detention hearings
· Civil mental commitment proceedings
“We recognize that we are in extraordinary circumstances that might impact each individual and each family involved in our judicial system,” Blaine County Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle said in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express on Friday.
“At the Blaine County Courthouse, we remain committed to the ongoing need for protection of vulnerable individuals through judicial administration and access; tempered with the protection of the health and safety of all people in the county and the State of Idaho.”
The public will not be allowed into the courthouse unless they are an attorney, party, witness, victim or victim support person in one of the previously mentioned proceedings.
Members of the public with questions should contact the Blaine County Clerk’s Office at 208-788-551, or the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 208-736-4085.
• In an effort to limit exposure, Mountain Rides further cut capacity Friday afternoon. Busses will now run half full, with some routes limited. Here’s the full story.
• On a lighter note, a Hailey software engineer has taken steps to keep business alive for local restaurants during isolation. Julian Cook is compiling a list of all establishments open for take out or delivery through the outbreak, posting them online at wrvfood.com. He’s looking for more owners to reach out, too. Emily Jones has the story.
• As of 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20, there were 31 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, according to the state. Nineteen of them are in Blaine County, three more than yesterday. For more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, stick with mtexpress.com throughout the weekend.
