The South Central Public Health District announced another 54 cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on April 3, bringing the local total up to 405 as of 5:45 p.m. on Friday. As residents settle in for another weekend sheltering in place, businesses and other services adapt to life in a coronavirus hotspot. Read about that—plus a big boost for St. Luke’s Wood River—in the Coronavirus Roundup for Friday, April 3.
• St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center reopened to some non-COVID care on Friday, including emergency surgeries and the mother/baby unit. In the parking lot out front, though, the car-side “COVID Clinic” is going strong. Born out of necessity, the drive-thru triage center is fine-tuning operations--and keeping potential infection out of the ER. Now in its third week, the triage center sees as many as 80 patients in a day, St. Luke’s Wood River Dr. Julie Lyons told the Idaho Mountain Express.
“I’m really amazed how we’ve come together,” Lyons said.
• Deemed “essential” under the state’s isolation order, grocery stores are also adapting to life amid the outbreak. Gretel Kauffman reports how they’re working to keep their employees and customers safe and fed.
• One more food story: Meals on Wheels, a Senior Connection program designed to deliver food to the homes of Blaine County’s elderly, has seen demand triple since the outbreak began. Learn how it's meeting the need—and taking precautions to keep its vulnerable clientele healthy—here.
• Looking for a silver lining? Read a few positive stories to send you into the weekend. Here's one: Crime is down—way down—with people staying home. Click here for the full story.
• Hear that howl? In Hailey, it’s become a nightly ritual in support of healthcare workers. Click here to read how it got its start.
• Finally, another positive one. Allen & Co., the famously coy investment bank that holds its annual conference at Sun Valley, donated $1 million to the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation to combat COVID-19, according to Chief Development Officer Megan Tanous. Tanous said that the community has rallied to support the hospital with donations large and small. Read the full story here.
• Idaho topped 1,000 cases on Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. The 122 new confirmed diagnoses bring the state total to 1,013. So far, 10 people have died.
Stick with us at mtexpress.com through the weekend for more local coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
