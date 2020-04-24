Rapid coronavirus testing is coming to Blaine County, and it could offer valuable information for officials looking to lift shelter-in-place restrictions. Meanwhile, the newly-minted Blaine County Recovery Committee has launched a new repository for aid information. As of 6 p.m., Blaine County had 480 lab-confirmed and 9 probable cases of COVID-19, two more than yesterday. Fourteen are still being monitored by health officials, while the rest have been cleared. Here’s a look at those stories, and more headlines from Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
• A group of local health-care workers are endeavoring to launch large-scale COVID-19 antibody testing in Blaine County, Emily Jones reports. The results could shed light on the full extent of the county’s coronavirus outbreak—and provide insight into whether or not it is safe to reopen its economy.
St. Luke’s Wood River emergency physicians Dr. Brent Russell and Dr. Brock Bemis are partnering with Valley Apothecary pharmacists Cathy Swink and Paula Shaffer and nurse Ryland Mauck-Duff to roll out lateral-flow testing that, they say, can determine whether someone has been exposed to the virus and, to a degree, when. That could help identify contagious and potentially immune people, Russell said.
But the test itself is, well, fairly untested. Click here to read more about the plan, and what lateral-flow testing can and cannot do.
• As businesses digest Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen Idaho’s economy, Blaine County experts urge patience. Commissioner Jacob Greenberg doesn’t believe that the county will be able to reopen all the businesses slated to resume work on May 1, the first landmark of the governor’s four-step plan.
“There’s a whole list of things we need to make sure are in place before we open the doors,” Greenberg said. “I think we’ve got to really move things along and get those things in place.”
Even if businesses can open on that schedule, Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith expects to see impacts well beyond the state’s two-month roll-out.
“We have a long road ahead,” Griffith said. “This is not a three-month, six-month or even 18-month process. We’re looking at 24 months of hard work and sacrifice.”
• A group of more than two dozen local entities calling itself the Blaine County Recovery Committee has launched a bilingual website breaking down resources and opportunities aimed at combating COVID-19. Spearheaded by the Sun Valley Institute, Blainerecovery.org highlights what’s available for businesses, individuals, and those looking to help. The “multi-agency resource center” is available in both English and Spanish.
• It’s easy enough to imagine how, say, math classes might look online. But valley teachers have, fittingly, gotten creative to bring art education to students under shelter-in-place orders. Our Chris Melville takes a look at how they’re reaching kids, even in lockdown.
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Idaho had 1,870 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 more than yesterday. Fifty-four people have died. For more Blaine County news, pick up today’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express. Or, stick with mtexpress.com for more updates throughout the weekend.
