About 90 percent of the 475 lab-confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County are no longer considered infectious, the South Central Public Health District said on Friday. The new way of reporting the data comes as jurisdictions throughout the Wood River Valley drop their strict isolation orders—and move to get construction and landscaping back to work. As of 5:42 p.m., there were 469 confirmed and 6 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, two more official cases than yesterday. Read on for that, and the rest of headlines from Friday, April 17.
• As of Friday evening, 50 of the 475 cases of coronavirus known to the South Central Public Health District are still being monitored by public health officials. The other 425 are no longer considered infectious, the health district said. That means patients were at least seven days from the onset of symptoms, didn’t have a fever, and showed 72 hours of consistent improvement. More than a month since the first case was called in Blaine County, the new data provides a different view of the current extent of the outbreak, South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily told the Express.
The probable cases include people who have been diagnosed with the disease by a doctor, but who did not return a positive test. That could be people who live in a household with someone who tested positive and displayed symptoms, or people who met “clinical criteria” but whose samples were not tested for coronavirus, Bodily said. Asymptomatic people still don’t count in that number.
• The health district’s new way of slicing the data comes as local jurisdictions are loosening COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue each followed Blaine County in ending local bans on construction and landscaping. The prohibitions will be replaced by a set of safety guidelines aimed at reducing the likelihood of spreading the virus.
Worksites will reopen in Ketchum, Hailey and Blaine County on Monday, following the midnight sunset of their current ordinances. Landscaping and construction can begin immediately in Bellevue.
• Those decisions were based in part on the health district’s epidemiological curve for the region. Our Alejandra Buitrago broke down what that graph can and can’t tell us for the Friday edition of the Express. Click here to read that story.
• The Crisis Hotline continues to feel the strain as stay-at-home orders tax mental health, Buitrago writes, and the local Hispanic population has been hit particularly hard. The Hotline’s Spanish-language service has seen twice the English line’s call volume since April 1, according to Executive Director Tammy Davis. “The underlining theme is fear,” Davis said of the calls. And, while she says she is excited to be able to offer help, “you can have all the training in the world, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t shake you.”
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Idaho reported 1,655 lab-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 46 more than yesterday. The disease has resulted in 151 statewide hospitalizations and 43 deaths. For more, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or stick with mtexpress.com for updates throughout the weekend.
