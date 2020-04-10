As of 5:18 p.m., the South Central Public Health District is reporting 452 cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, including five deaths. Meanwhile, jurisdictions are heading into the weekend weighing whether to extend their emergency orders beyond Sunday, when the stricter measures—including a valley-wide construction ban—are set to expire. Hailey has already made up its mind. Read on for more about that, plus your other headlines from Friday, April 10.
• The Hailey city council voted 3-1 this afternoon to extend its local emergency ordinance for another week. The decision will keep travel restrictions in place—and construction sites shut down—until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. That’s four days beyond when the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s statewide isolation order is slated to expire.
Council members Sam Linnet, Juan Martinez and Heidi Husbands voted to extend the sterner measures—a move that had Mayor Martha Burke’s support. Council President Kaz Thea voted against the extension.
“The overarching reason we put a hiatus on landscaping and construction was to prevent those who live outside of Blaine County from coming to work, entering a COVID-19 hotbed and taking the virus home to their families,” Burke said. “It wasn’t just to slow our curve here. It was to take pressure off Twin Falls’ and Boise’s hospitals. It isn’t right to contaminate our neighbors.”
• Now, Blaine County, Bellevue, Ketchum and Sun Valley will each decide whether to follow Hailey’s lead, or relax their local rules. Though the county and four cities went in on emergency measures in tandem, there’s little indication that things will stay in step from here.
The Blaine County commissioners will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to take up the ordinance governing the unincorporated county. Nothing’s been decided, but Chairman Jacob Greenberg said on Friday there has been talk of replacing a ban on construction with safety guidelines for construction workers.
Ketchum’s city council will meet at 2 p.m. later that day. It's scheduled to vote on a revised ordinance that will allow construction and landscaping to resume. Click here to read it.
Bellevue is scheduled to vote on Monday. Late Friday afternoon, the city updated its agenda with language similar to Hailey’s, which would keep construction suspended.
Sun Valley does not have a special meeting scheduled, and Carey never adopted any emergency ordinance beyond the state’s.
• St. Luke’s Wood River is ready to ramp up coronavirus testing capacity and speed, Alejandra Buitrago writes. The hospital now has 500 rapid testing kits to use in emergencies, and expects to have additional equipment online next week that can turn around results in about 24 hours, according to Dr. Terry O’Connor, a St. Luke’s physician and medical director for the Blaine County ambulance district. As of Wednesday morning, about 1,000 people have been tested for the disease at the Ketchum medical center, with another 151 results pending, O’Connor said.
• The Blaine County School District began implementing its remote learning program this week, but it’s still trying to get a handle on the number-one impediment to the plan: Internet access. Click here to read Gretel Kauffman’s coverage of the “digital divide.”
• If you're looking for some recommendations to ease into the weekend, Arts Editor Chris Melville has you covered in his latest column. Click here for his wide-ranging picks.
Need any more? To borrow from Melville's musical choice John Prine, who died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, “blow up your TV”—but don’t throw away your paper. Check The Weekender in the Friday edition of the Express for more columns and community news, including Alejandra Buitrago's story about how ski goggles are getting a serious second act battling the coronavirus in Blaine County.
As of 5 p.m. on April 10, Idaho had 1,396 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 43 more than yesterday. Twenty-five people have died. We’ll be working to keep you up to date through the weekend—stay with mtexpress.com for more.
