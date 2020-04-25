The local health district doesn't update its coronavirus count on weekends, though the state Department of Health and Welfare added one more lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 to Blaine County's rolls on Saturday. By that tally, the county has 481 confirmed and nine probable cases of COVID-19 according to the South Central Public Health District, all but 15 of them are no longer considered contagious. Meanwhile, we're still feeling the effects of the disease as local officials prepare for a potential second wave. Here are your headlines for Saturday, April 25.
• Blaine County is looking to map the pandemic with a voluntary GIS survey, Gretel Kauffman writes. The data could help prep first responders for calls to infected homes, and might be used by epidemiologists to track the spread of the disease in the community.
• The Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Wine Auction—a summer fundraising staple that typically delivers a seven-figure check to the nonprofit—has been cancelled due to coronavirus. That leaves a major hole in July’s calendar, and SVMoA’s budget, our Chris Melville writes. Last year’s event delivered around $1.8 million for the museum, roughly 40 percent of the museum’s operating budget.
• Looking for ways to pass the time this weekend? The Melville Minute calls Shakespearean recommendations from the vasty deeps. Read on for more recommendations for quarantine. Click here for picks from our Arts and Events editor.
As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, there were 1,887 lab-confirmed and probably cases of COVID-19 across Idaho, 17 more than yesterday. Of those, 938 people have recovered and 56 have died, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For more updates throughout the weekend, stay with mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In