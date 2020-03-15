The Wood River Community YMCA has closed its doors and suspended programs and events as of Sunday morning, the organization announced on its website.
“Remember that staying healthy and boosting your immune system is important,” Wood River Community YMCA CEO Jason Shearer said in the statement. “Please consider spending time outside and exercising on our trails, paths, etc., as your health permits. Please stay healthy, physically and mentally, while maintaining social distancing as appropriate.”
Following the Blaine County School District’s closure Saturday, the Blaine County Recreation District has also halted its fitness programs. Zenergy Sun Valley announced earlier this week that they would be suspending all group classes but maintain open access to the gym with increases sanitation and cleaning protocols in place.
