The Blaine County School District is closing all its schools and facilities until April 6, the district announced Saturday afternoon.
The announcement followed the news earlier in the day that a confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, was found in Blaine County.
“We are working in coordination with [the South-Central Public Health District] and decided in an abundance of caution to close schools,” BCSD Board of Trustees Chairman Keith Roark said in a statement. “We realize this will cause hardship for many of our families in regards to childcare and daily nutrition. We hope to announce plans for providing nutrition services soon.”
Schools will close to the public starting Monday, March 16. The district said it plans to extend the closure until Monday, April 6.
The Blaine County patient, a woman in her 50s, displayed mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization, public health officials said. She is self-quarantined in her home in Blaine County.
Idaho has two known confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The first, a woman in her 50s in Ada County, was announced early Friday evening.
