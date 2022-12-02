The plaintiff in a high-stakes lawsuit against the city of Ketchum and some of its officials is now waiting for a verdict from the Idaho Supreme Court.
The high court’s decision could determine whether the city—and ultimately its insurer, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program—will be asked in a jury trial to pay well upwards of a million dollars in economic damages and attorney fees, as well as possible punitive damages that could also reach into the millions.
At issue is a lawsuit brought by entrepreneur Roy Bracken against the city and three of its officials from the 2016-17 era—Mayor Nina Jonas, Planning Director Micah Austin and City Administrator Suzanne Frick. Jonas and Austin no longer work for the city, while Frick—who went on to become the city planning director and head of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency—is preparing to move into a role working solely for the URA.
In 2016, Bracken proposed building a gas station at the North Town Center, a small shopping mall on the west side of Main Street north of downtown, across from the Knob Hill Inn. The project was rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Bracken then revised his plans in a new application and submitted it in April 2017, but it was refused by Austin, with the chief planner saying it did not include significant changes from the first application.
In May 2017, Bracken appealed the refusal of his second application to the P&Z, which in June 2017 overruled the decision to turn away the application and not put it through the review process. Soon after, Bracken’s team tried to submit the application again, but it was not accepted on the grounds that the P&Z’s appeal decision was not yet deemed final. Before the application could be considered, the City Council approved and enacted a new zoning ordinance that banned development of gas stations on Main Street.
In December 2017, Bracken again attempted to submit his application to the city but it was not accepted because it did not comply with the city’s new ordinance regulating Main Street development. Bracken then filed a $3 million tort claim against the city.
In June 2019, Bracken filed in 5th District Court an eight-count lawsuit against the city and the three senior officials. However, in 2020, the court ultimately granted a motion from the city to dismiss the causes of action that had not already been removed from the case.
Eventually, the case was appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court.
Last month—on Nov. 4—Bracken attorney Robert Elgee, a former 5th District Court judge, argued to the Supreme Court that the city “violated well-established law” and Bracken should be granted a new opportunity in court because he has a “constitutional right to due process.”
The city removed Bracken’s application from the public record twice, Elgee alleged, and “the new ordinance was a sham,” he said.
“The facts show the city acted without authority,” he told the judges.
Ketchum City Attorney Matt Johnson argued to the court that Austin turned away the second application because a developer can’t submit two applications for the same project in a one-year span and that there was no “great conspiracy” in city government.
“Defendant Micah Austin, who at that time was the administrator of the Planning and Building Department, rejected the application on the grounds that it was substantially similar to the previous application and violated a city ordinance prohibiting resubmission of an application within one year,” Johnson said in his brief to the high court.
Johnson also argued that Bracken did not use all of the administrative appeal opportunities available to him before taking his case to court. Bracken could have appealed the December 2017 rejection of his application to the P&Z, he said.
“The law says to go through administrative remedies,” he told the court.
In a rebuttal, Elgee argued that the City Council, the mayor, the city administrator and the planning director were acting collaboratively to stop the gas station development.
“The city’s whole defense is to blame the victim,” he said.
Elgee told the court that Bracken spent some $200,000 on his applications to build a gas station on a lot zoned for that use.
While the Supreme Court judges did not indicate their opinions, they did make some comments, with Justice Gregory W. Moeller saying he thought the conduct of the public officials “looks questionable.”
After the Supreme Court hearing, Elgee said that if the case is remanded to a jury trial, Bracken might ask for hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses in developing the failed applications, as well as attorney fees. He might also ask for some $300,000 a year in lost income, as well as compensation for lost value of not owning the land in a positive real estate market. Bracken had an option to buy the property, but that did not happen with the failure to gain approval of his development, Elgee said. Bracken is no longer seeking permission to develop the site.
Punitive damages would be decided by a jury, Elgee noted.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Supreme Court had not rendered a decision, and there is no defined timeline for when decisions are released, a court clerk said. ￼
