This rendering shows the design of the original project for the Bracken site on state Highway 75 north of Ketchum.

The plaintiff in a high-stakes lawsuit against the city of Ketchum and some of its officials is now waiting for a verdict from the Idaho Supreme Court.

The high court’s decision could determine whether the city—and ultimately its insurer, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program—will be asked in a jury trial to pay well upwards of a million dollars in economic damages and attorney fees, as well as possible punitive damages that could also reach into the millions.

At issue is a lawsuit brought by entrepreneur Roy Bracken against the city and three of its officials from the 2016-17 era—Mayor Nina Jonas, Planning Director Micah Austin and City Administrator Suzanne Frick. Jonas and Austin no longer work for the city, while Frick—who went on to become the city planning director and head of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency—is preparing to move into a role working solely for the URA.

