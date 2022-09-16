A team of local and state law enforcement officers recovered more than 4 pounds of cocaine, 19 rifles and handguns, large sums of cash and multiple boxes of ammunition during a raid early Wednesday morning in the Woodside section of Hailey.

Hailey resident Kerry Christiansen, 61, faces five felony charges including felony cocaine trafficking, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful firearm possession and felony introduction of illegal contraband into the Blaine County Jail.

Christiansen was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. His spouse, Karen Christiansen, was booked into the jail around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on one count of felony drug possession.

