A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to two years on probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service following a plea agreement and sentencing hearing last week.
Sonya Juanita Hall, 41, initially faced a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, but on Dec. 7 agreed to plead guilty to an amended misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, along with the paraphernalia charge.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Reichert, Reichert pulled over a blue Dodge Caravan around 11 p.m. on Jan. 11 for a broken taillight. While he was processing the driver’s license, registration and insurance, a K9 with the Sheriff’s Office indicated to the vehicle, signaling controlled substances inside.
Following the search, deputies found two bags, one allegedly containing meth and a second containing marijuana.
