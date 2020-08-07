A Ketchum woman has been sentenced to two years’ probation following a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor’s office. The agreement dismissed two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Amanda M. Hernandez-Lamb, 29, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on a felony possession of Lysergic acid diethylamide—LSD—and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana in exchange for the dismissal of the other two felony counts.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen, a confidential informant purchased seven LSD tabs and one quarter ounce of marijuana from Hernandez-Lamb on May 25, 2019. The informant then purchased 10 more LSD tabs and another quarter-ounce bag of marijuana from Hernandez-Lamb on June 5, 2019. Both substances were later sent to the Idaho State Lab and returned back positive as LSD and marijuana.
Hernandez-Lamb was also ordered by the court to complete 200 hours of community service while fulfilling her probation. If she violates the terms of her probation, Hernandez-Lamb could be ordered to serve up to three years in prison.
Commented