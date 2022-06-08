A Pocatello woman will spend more than three years in state prison after pleading guilty last September to trafficking methamphetamine into Blaine County in the summer of 2020.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Kellsie Lynn Matthews-Alcala, 33, on Monday to a total unified sentence of nine years in custody, with 3.5 years in state prison before she will be eligible for release and 170 days’ credit granted for time already served in the Blaine County Jail. Matthews-Alcala will then serve a 5.5-year indeterminate period in custody, he ordered.
Williamson also ordered Matthews-Alcala to pay a $10,000 fine, $4,120 in reimbursement to Blaine County Sheriff’s office Narcotics Enforcement Team, $385 in court costs and DNA analysis and $194 in reimbursement to the Idaho State Police lab in Pocatello for a total of about $14,700.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen, Matthews-Alcala sold $3,600 worth of methamphetamine—about 169 grams—to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team on Aug. 20, 2020, at the Timmerman Junction rest area south of Bellevue.
The informant was fitted with an undercover wire, given $3,600 in cash and supervised by BCSO Detective Kerri Taylor from two parking spaces away during the controlled buy, according to Hansen’s affidavit. The buy occurred around 7:15 p.m. after Matthews-Alcala arrived at the rest stop in a grey Nissan Altima, Hansen stated.
The affidavit goes on to state that Taylor watched Matthews-Alcala exit the “target vehicle” with two children and make a telephone call in a grassy area while an “unidentified male with a baseball cap remained in the vehicle in the passenger seat.”
Matthews-Alcala then climbed into the front passenger side of the informant’s car and “could be heard making contact with the [informant] over the wire,” Hansen stated.
Video footage of the transaction captured by a camera in the informant’s car allegedly showed Matthews-Alcala handing the informant a “large gray Ziploc-style bag,” which contained “six small clear plastic baggies in approximately one-ounce increments” and was wrapped in a T-shirt, Hansen stated.
“I also observed Matthews-Alcala pull out a small piece of tinfoil out of the [Ziploc] … heat the underside of the tinfoil with a lighter, and inhale the smoke rising from the tinfoil,” he stated. “I know this to be a common way to smoke heroin.”
Following the buy, Hansen and Detective Mike Abaid “weighed, photographed and packaged” the methamphetamine, which yielded “a gross weight of 168.9 grams” and a presumptive-positive result in a field test, leading to Matthews-Alcala’s felony trafficking charge.
Matthews-Alcala will serve the sentence ordered by Williamson this week concurrently with a lengthier sentence imposed by Sixth District Court Judge Robert Naftz last month, which is also related to drug trafficking, Williamson ruled.
On May 16, Naftz sentenced Matthews-Alcala to 4.5 years in state prison and an 8.5-year indeterminate period in custody for meth trafficking, heroin trafficking and heroin possession—all felonies—in Bannock County, court records show.
Dual-county investigation led to more felony charges
In October 2020, two months after Matthews-Alcala’s arrest in Blaine County, the Bannock Area Drug Group Enforcement Squad (BADGES) Drug Task Force and Blaine County NET teamed up to monitor her drug-selling behavior in southeast Idaho, according to a police report filed by Pocatello Police Department officer R.B. Morrell.
“Information was received that Matthews-Alcala was traveling to southern California to obtain methamphetamine for transport back to southeast Idaho,” Morrell stated in October 2020.
On Oct. 13, 2020, police pulled over Matthews-Alcala on Interstate 15 in Bannock County and arrested her on a warrant out of Blaine County related to her original meth-trafficking charge, Morrell stated. Police searched her car with a search warrant and found about a pound of meth and more than 7 grams of heroin after a K9 “alerted” on the Nissan Altima, he wrote.
The search revealed about 450 grams—or one pound—of meth inside a Ziploc bag behind the trunk liner, a cigarette box with 11.7 grams of heroin and “several more items of paraphernalia,” all of which Matthews-Alcala denied were hers, Morrell stated. An additional 0.7 grams of heroin was found hidden in her clothing during a strip search at Pocatello Police Department after her arrest, he stated.
On Monday, Matthews-Alcala took responsibility for her actions and told the court that she “would like to move on and become better” to raise her children, according to court documents. ￼
