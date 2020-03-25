A citizen of Peru working in Blaine County has been charged with four felonies related to using someone else’s debit cards.
Alicia Lencia Cantaro-Marquez, 20, faces three felony charges for acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud and one for grand theft after she allegedly used multiple bank cards to make over $3,000 in illegal purchases.
Cantaro-Marquez was arrested on March 10 after three people reported fraudulent transactions to their banks. One person also filed a police report with the Sun Valley Police Department, alerting it to the situation.
In total, Cantaro-Marquez is alleged to have spent $3,618.71 in illegal transactions using at least four bank cards from three people, according to a probable-cause affidavit written by Sun Valley Police Officer Monique Ray.
Sun Valley police were initially notified of the alleged crimes on March 3, when one of the alleged victims came in to report the fraudulent activity after she had cancelled one account on Feb. 28 and noticed more unauthorized charges to her new card on March 4.
Cantaro-Marquez was considered a suspect because items purchased were allegedly addressed to her post office box in Sun Valley. In addition, the three alleged victims all either worked or lived with the defendant around the time that the fraudulent transactions took place.
When initially questioned by police, Cantaro-Marquez first allegedly said that someone else could have made the fraudulent charges from her online shopping accounts, according to the affidavit. She later allegedly admitted to taking photos of the financial transaction cards to use the cards to make purchases.
“Alicia said she purchased the items using [the alleged victim’s] Mountain West Bank debit cards because she needed the items and her personal bank debit cards were at their monthly spending limit,” the affidavit states.
Purchases allegedly included an Airbnb in Los Angeles for $520, shoes, face masks, gels and ointments, vitamins and probiotics.
Cantaro-Marquez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 28, at which time the court must find sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony.
