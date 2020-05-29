An Idaho Falls woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 20 last week.
Emily Mae Talbert, 34, was traveling westbound in a blue 2004 Nissan 350 when her vehicle left the roadway on the right shoulder, overcorrected crossing the west and eastbound lanes and then left the roadway on the eastbound shoulder coming to a stop about 150 feet from the road, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, two days after the incident.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Pritchard, he was dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to the single-vehicle accident near Moonstone Landing, west of Timmerman Junction. Talbert reported no injuries, and it wasn’t until after she had filled out a crash statement that Pritchard allegedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her and initiated a series of field sobriety tests.
Ultimately, Talbert gave a breath sample of 0.17 and was arrested for felony DUI, due to two previous DUI convictions in 2011 and 2019.
Following an inventory of her vehicle, deputies allegedly found burnt marijuana residue, which prompted the additional charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Talbert is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 3, at which time the prosecution must present sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony.
