A 19-year-old Hailey man who was charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence last June after running over a Bellevue man and fleeing the scene has been granted a withheld judgment, meaning the offense will not be counted as a conviction if he successfully completes probation.
At sentencing on June 5, Judge Ned Williamson placed Dylan Hunter Bauer on supervised probation for three years, imposed a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended, and ordered Bauer to spend one month in county jail with work-release privileges. Williamson also suspended Bauer’s driving privileges for one year starting on July 8, when Bauer is scheduled for release. After that point, Bauer must only drive if the vehicle is “equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device,” the judge ruled.
As a term and condition of probation, Bauer must also attend a “driving under the influence victim’s panel” and listen to accounts of those impacted by fatal or near-fatal drunk-driving crashes. Bauer will additionally be required to speak to current Wood River High School students this fall about his case, Williamson ruled, writing in his judgment of conviction that “it is mandatory for (Bauer) to speak to students at ‘Senior Day’ in the Fall semester.”
“Following the first speaking arrangement, Defendant shall write a letter to the Court explaining how the experience of speaking to these students resonated with him and the students,” Williamson stated.
According to a report from Hailey Police Department Officer Tim Ragusa, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. on June 22, 2022, to a report of an injured pedestrian near the intersection of Mountain Ash Drive and Glenbrook Drive in Hailey. At the scene, police found an 18-year-old Bellevue resident lying on the pavement near the right-of-way with significant injuries to his lower body. The man was airlifted from St. Luke’s Wood River to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise.
According to statements police collected from witnesses at the scene, a GMC Yukon SUV driven by Bauer struck a mailbox “encased in a concrete wall and a pile of dirt” on Mountain Ash Drive. Skid marks on the ground indicated that the victim “was either ejected or thrown from the Yukon,” the report states, and that “the Yukon then backed up and most likely ran over [the victim] while attempting to leave.” Witness accounts were later verified using doorbell security camera footage, according to prosecutor Stacie Summerhill.
According to Ragusa’s report, Bauer attempted to drive away before crashing into a Dodge Grand Caravan parked on Glenbrook Drive and fleeing northbound. Police later identified the driver as Bauer, then 18, after he was brought back to the scene by another juvenile and admitted to driving. At that point, officers said they noticed a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from” Bauer and administered field-sobriety tests, which he failed. Subsequent breathalyzer tests showed blood-alcohol concentrations of .146 and .154, nearly twice the .08 legal limit, Ragusa stated.
At sentencing, Summerhill said that the victim’s medical bills have been addressed in a civil settlement and she believed that Bauer has “turned his life around” since the incident.
Bauer’s attorney, Andrew Parnes, stated that the victim “does not bear any grudges” against Bauer, who has had “strong family support” and has attended counseling regularly, he said.
In a statement to the court, Bauer said he accepted responsibility for his actions and was grateful nobody else was injured. Williamson concurred that Bauer has “matured” since the incident, “taken this seriously” and made “a remarkable turnaround.” ￼
