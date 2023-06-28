Dylan H. Bauer

A 19-year-old Hailey man who was charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence last June after running over a Bellevue man and fleeing the scene has been granted a withheld judgment, meaning the offense will not be counted as a conviction if he successfully completes probation.

At sentencing on June 5, Judge Ned Williamson placed Dylan Hunter Bauer on supervised probation for three years, imposed a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended, and ordered Bauer to spend one month in county jail with work-release privileges. Williamson also suspended Bauer’s driving privileges for one year starting on July 8, when Bauer is scheduled for release. After that point, Bauer must only drive if the vehicle is “equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device,” the judge ruled.

As a term and condition of probation, Bauer must also attend a “driving under the influence victim’s panel” and listen to accounts of those impacted by fatal or near-fatal drunk-driving crashes. Bauer will additionally be required to speak to current Wood River High School students this fall about his case, Williamson ruled, writing in his judgment of conviction that “it is mandatory for (Bauer) to speak to students at ‘Senior Day’ in the Fall semester.”

