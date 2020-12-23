A Twin Falls man faces a felony charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop for speeding on Dec. 16 on state Highway 75.
Benjamin Douglas Rasmussen, 36, was pulled over by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Reichert for speeding just after midnight on the 16th, Reichert wrote in a probable-cause for arrest affidavit. Upon making contact with Rasmussen, Reichert allegedly noted the smell of alcohol emitting from Rasmussen and conducted a series of field sobriety tests. According to the affidavit, Rasmussen had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.181. The legal limit in Idaho is 0.08.
While transporting Rasmussen to the county jail, Rasmussen had a medical emergency and was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, where he was formally charged with the felony offense. Rasmussen was brought to jail after leaving the hospital.
Rasmussen had a previous DUI conviction in 2008, according to the affidavit.
