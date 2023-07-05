A Blaine County resident is facing up to 20 years in state prison for allegedly punching his partner multiple times while driving with a young child in the vehicle.
Adam Richard Pullin, 36, was charged with felony domestic battery on May 29. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 31 and he was located and arrested in Twin Falls the evening of June 1, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
In Idaho, the maximum punishment for domestic battery is doubled from 10 years to 20 years in state prison if a child is present.
According to a probable-cause affidavit by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Dallas Faile, the officer responded to a campsite near West Magic Resort around 1:20 a.m. on May 29 after a woman called 911 to report that she was “with a baby [and] covered in blood.” Another female called 911 to report that a man had “beat up” a woman near the Magic Reservoir, Faile wrote.
According to the affidavit, Faile met the alleged victim and her friend near West Magic Road. The woman had “dirt and dried blood spatter on her jeans,” a “swollen face with dried blood around her nose” and “dried blood” on her hand, all of which was photographed for evidence, Faile stated.
According to Faile’s report, the alleged victim reported that she and Pullin were traveling on a dirt road in Pullin’s Ford F350 truck with her child in a car seat when they got into an argument and Pullin repeatedly punched her in the face.
The alleged victim “stated she attempted to grab a .22 handgun from her purse to defend herself, but Adam took the gun away and continued to strike her with closed fists,” the affidavit states. She “was able to get out of the truck and run away to the nearby campsites [for help].”
The woman said that after she exited the vehicle—apparently with her child—she saw Pullin “drive at a high rate of speed” back toward West Magic Road with the handgun still in his possession, Faile stated.
The affidavit goes on to state that Faile joined other officers from the Bellevue Marshal’s Office and the Blaine, Lincoln, and Camas County Sheriff’s Offices to search for Pullin and his vehicle, going from cabin to cabin around the reservoir. Pullin’s truck was later found parked on West Magic Road with its hood and engine bay “still warm to the touch,” but no sign of Pullin, Faile stated. Inside the vehicle, Faile said he observed “dried blood spatter” on the front passenger side arm rest. He also said he found “numerous” beer cans in the truck bed.
The alleged victim was assessed for her injuries by medics from Wood River Fire & Rescue but declined transport and hospital treatment, Faile stated.
According to another affidavit from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective John H. Lowder, the alleged victim confirmed in an interview the following day, May 30, that Pullin’s primary residence is in West Magic, where he stays “approximately four days a week.” He typically stays in Shoshone and Twin Falls for the remainder of the week, she said.
Pullin was due for arraignment in Fifth District Court in Hailey on June 26 but failed to appear because he was in custody in Twin Falls, court records show. A re-do of his initial arraignment was scheduled to take place in front of Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle after press time on Monday, July 3.
Pullin remained in the custody of the Twin Falls County Jail as of Friday, June 30, and is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim under a no-contact order entered by Haemmerle. He is currently being represented by attorney Michael Kraynick. ￼
Commented