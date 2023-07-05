A Blaine County resident is facing up to 20 years in state prison for allegedly punching his partner multiple times while driving with a young child in the vehicle.

Adam Richard Pullin, 36, was charged with felony domestic battery on May 29. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 31 and he was located and arrested in Twin Falls the evening of June 1, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

In Idaho, the maximum punishment for domestic battery is doubled from 10 years to 20 years in state prison if a child is present.

