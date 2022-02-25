A Bellevue man faces one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly striking a deputy marshal during a welfare check last week.
Rigoberto Marquez-Montes, 20, was arrested the evening of Feb. 14 and remained in custody of the Blaine County Jail on $3,500 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Office Deputy Marshal John Robideau, the department received a call shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 about a man causing damage at a Bellevue residence. Upon arrival, Robideau stated that he found the home’s kitchen in a state of disarray with the refrigerator’s contents emptied onto the floor. At the request of the homeowner, he asked Marquez-Montes to leave the residence, according to the affidavit.
Marquez-Montes allegedly refused to leave and “knocked the hat off” Robideau’s head before striking the officer’s left hand and jaw, Robideau wrote.
“I have a red mark on my left jawline from being struck by Rigoberto, and my left dominant hand on the outside hurts and is swollen from being struck,” Robideau stated in the affidavit.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill, Marquez-Montes “knew or reasonably should have known” Robideau was a police officer.
Marquez-Montes faces a $50,000 fine and up to 5 years in prison for the offense. He is scheduled for a preliminary trial on March 1, at which point a judge must find sufficient evidence for his case to be bound over to District Court. ￼
