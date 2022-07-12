A Sun Valley woman died Saturday following a utility-task vehicle accident in Custer County.
Kristin Brown Currey, 57, was driving a UTV in the Bady Creek drainage off Trail Creek Road when her brakes went out on a steep hill and the vehicle overturned, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
Custer County Coroner Chad Workman said that Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area, which is about halfway between Ketchum and Mackay, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Currey was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.
As of Monday evening, Workman was still investigating the cause and manner of her death.
Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bryedon Brewer, the lead deputy on the accident, told the Express that Currey was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV with two passengers when the vehicle’s brakes failed on a slope and Currey turned the wheel, causing the vehicle to flip.
Currey was “unfortunately” not wearing a seatbelt, he said.
The two other passengers were wearing a seatbelts and one "sustained arm injuries, but no other injuries," Brewer said.
Bady Creek connects to the Big Lost River less than a mile south of the Idaho Basecamp educational center and flows about 5 miles through the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
On Currey’s LinkedIn page, she described herself as an entrepreneur and philanthropist who co-founded DraftCard, a web and app-based sports recruiting platform.
Currey also co-owned the apparel line “Red United States,” a conservative-focused clothing brand, with her husband, Chris Burget, according to the brand website.
The couple started the brand to promote “the Second Amendment, maintaining safe borders, and support for our military and law enforcement,” as well as a “passion for wildlife conservation, a love of hunting and fishing, and ultimately a nod to where the brand was born on the Big Lost River in Mackay, Idaho,” the website states. ￼
