Four Idaho residents were hospitalized Sunday after rolling off an embankment and striking a tree while riding an ATV out Muldoon Canyon, about 11 miles east of Bellevue, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. The four individuals were riding east in the canyon on a Polaris Razor ATV when the vehicle “went off the embankment, flipping and hitting a tree, and then came to a resting position on the driver’s side,” the sheriff’s office reported.
The driver, who was unnamed because he is a minor, was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise with serious injuries, while the ATV’s three other passengers—Hailey residents Juan Luis Andrade Alvarez, 20, Oscar Ramirez Gonzalez, 20, and Mario Lizarraga, 25—were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
None of the four riders were wearing helmets and it was unclear if seatbelts were worn, the sheriff’s office said.
June marked by serious road accidents
Four other serious road accidents—two single-vehicle rollovers, a three-car pileup and a two-vehicle rollover—occurred in four-day intervals this month, sending a total of six Idaho residents to the hospital.
- Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, deputies responded to a rollover crash about three miles south of Timmerman Junction on state Highway 75. Police determined that Celia Islas-Montes, 43, of Hailey, Idaho, was driving northbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with three passengers—ages 2, 6, and 23—when the Tahoe “reportedly abruptly swerved twice, then went up over an embankment and rolled over twice.” Islas-Montes was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and the two children and adult passengers were uninjured. All four occupants were properly belted, police said, and the SUV was towed from the scene with heavy damage, including a smashed engine compartment and front top.
- Around 6:30 pm. on Thursday, June 16, first responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash about four miles south of Timmerman Junction on state Highway 75. A 17-year-old from Twin Falls had been driving a 1997 Dodge Dakota truck southbound with two adult passengers, also from Twin Falls, when the truck “traveled off the right shoulder of the road, then overcorrected, rolling approximately three times, crossing both the north and southbound lanes before leaving the highway on the east side,” the sheriff’s office reported. The two passengers—Manuel Antjuan Astoga-Zepada, 18, and Nezerah John Reed, 24—were not wearing seatbelts and suffered injuries requiring treatment at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. The juvenile driver was wearing a seatbelt and refused medical treatment, police said. The truck was heavily damaged and towed from the scene.
- Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, June 20, deputies responded to a three-car pileup in the southbound lane of state Highway 75 near Zinc Spur Road, north of Hailey. Shoshone resident Daniel Jacob Stanhope, 51, had been traveling southbound on the highway in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with another passenger “when he stopped due to traffic in the lane ahead of him,” police said. Behind him, Bellevue resident Molly Doyle, 19, traveling alone in a 2003 Subaru Legacy, also stopped. But Bellevue resident Felix Milton Pariona Huaman, 32—traveling in a 2006 Saturn Vue with two passengers—failed to brake and struck the rear of Doyle’s Subaru, pushing her car into the Chevrolet, police said. Pariona Huaman’s front-seat passenger was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both the Subaru and Saturn received heavy damage, according to the sheriff’s office, and Pariona Huaman was cited for following too closely and failing to buy a driver’s license. All were wearing seatbelts.
- Around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24, police responded to a rollover crash on state Highway 75 about a mile south of the Gannett Road intersection in Bellevue. Crash scene investigation determined that Fairfield resident Harvey Patrick Ramos, 26, was traveling southbound in a 2002 Toyota Sienna van with a 23-year-old female passenger when Hailey resident Bryan Medina-Reyes, 21—driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta—crossed the center line “for an unknown reason” and struck the Toyota, causing the van to flip and land on its roof on the road shoulder, police said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with heavy damage and Medina-Reyes was cited for failing to stay within his lane and driving with an expired license. Both Ramos and his passenger later sought treatment at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, according to the sheriff’s office. All parties were reportedly wearing seatbelts. ￼
