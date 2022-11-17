James Fry

Moscow police chief James Fry addresses reporters Wednesday afternoon.

 IdahoEdNews

In their first news conference since four University of Idaho students were found slain in an off-campus house, law enforcement officers conceded that the killer remains at large.

“We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters late Wednesday afternoon. “We cannot say there is no threat to the community.”

But Fry again said that police consider the killings an isolated attack — an assertion that law enforcement has made since Sunday’s slayings came to light. But Fry would not explain why law enforcement believes this to be the case.