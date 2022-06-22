A Washington man who pleaded guilty to felony marijuana possession in April will pay a $573 fine but will not spend any more time in jail, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ordered on June 13.
Williamson sentenced James H. Grubbs, 64, of Washington, to a commuted sentence, citing Grubbs’ occupation as a seaman, lack of ties to Idaho and six months already spent in the Blaine County Jail. He also ordered Grubbs to pay $282 in court costs and $291 in restitution to the Idaho State Police.
Grubbs was originally charged on Oct. 2, 2021, with felony marijuana trafficking-—that is, possessing between 1 to 5 pounds or between 25 and 49 marijuana plants—and felony meth possession. His felony trafficking charge was reduced to felony possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana through a plea deal he accepted on April 18, 2022. Through that same plea deal, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill dropped Grubbs’ meth charge.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Sun Valley Police Department officer Antonio Munoz, the department received a call from Sun Valley Lodge on the evening of Oct. 2 about a “man not making sense in the lobby, with a dog who was disruptive.”
Munoz found Grubbs in his car outside the lodge “with a yellow kayak on top” that prevented Grubbs from being able to roll the windows up and conceal the smell of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Munoz, along with Sun Valley Police Department officer Austin Hafer, then conducted a vehicle search and seized a total of 1.8 pounds of marijuana distributed in three 1-gallon bags and two glass pipes with a residue that later tested positive for meth, according to the report.
Grubbs initially faced a fine up to $30,000 and 22 years in prison for his original drug charges. At sentencing, he thanked the court for the quality of incarceration in Blaine County and promised not to return to Idaho with marijuana.
According to court minutes, Grubbs has “made arrangements to be reunited with his dingo, and then will be going to California after that, working at an English walnut farm.” ￼
