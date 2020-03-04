A felony charge of domestic battery has been amended to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge following a plea agreement reached on Feb. 27.
Washington resident Aaron Kane Platt, 38, was initially charged with the felony on Nov. 27, following an alleged altercation between Platt and his wife.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Sun Valley Police Officer Steven Whiting, Whiting responded to a report of a possible fight in progress near Dollar Mountain Lodge just after midnight on Nov. 27.
The alleged victim allegedly told Whiting that there had been an argument between her and her husband, but she was reluctant to go into details. The alleged victim required stiches for her injuries, but did not want to press charges, prosecuting attorney Matt Fredback said during Platt’s initial appearance that same day.
The case has been remanded to Magistrate Court, where Platt will plead guilty to the lesser charge, per the agreement, according to court documents.
Commented