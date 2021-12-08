A Washington man faces one felony drug charge for possessing lysergic acid diethylamide—commonly known as LSD—and three other misdemeanor counts following a traffic stop in Hailey last month.
Micah P. Byersdorfer, 36, of Bellevue, Washington, was pulled over by Hailey Police Officer Bryan Davis on the evening of Nov. 22 at the intersection of River and Bullion streets. He was subsequently arrested and charged with felony possession of LSD, misdemeanor possession of less than 3 ounces of marijuana, misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Davis, he was stationed at the intersection of River and Walnut streets when he observed Byersdorfer exit a parking lot and drive northbound in a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser without using his headlights.
Byersdorfer allegedly became hostile during a traffic stop that Davis initiated, claiming that his headlights had been on and slurring his speech, the officer wrote. Byersdorfer subsequently failed a standardized field sobriety test and horizontal gaze test that Davis administered and argued during the “walk and turn” test, stating it was “stupid” and he would not perform the test without an attorney present, according to the affidavit.
“Micah continued to argue he had a constitutional right to have a lawyer present during the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and would not answer questions about his ability to comprehend the [instructions],” Davis stated.
After detaining Byersdorfer for failure to comply with the DUI tests, Davis conducted a vehicle search and allegedly located a “small multi-colored glass jar with a mushroom on it” that contained what appeared to be psychoactive mushrooms as well as a glass jar with a “green leafy substance” that tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in a field presumptive test.
Davis transported Byersdorfer to the Blaine County Detention Center, where Byersdorfer refused to provide a breath sample without a lawyer present, according to the affidavit. He was transported to St. Luke’s hospital in Ketchum on a blood warrant and booked into the Blaine County jail; the affidavit did not mention his blood sample results.
While processing evidence at the Hailey Police Department, Davis discovered a “small dark colored square tab” in the jar of mushrooms that tested positive for LSD, the affidavit stated.
Davis did not mention in his affidavit if the mushrooms were tested and court records did not reflect that Byersdorfer was charged with possession of psilocybin. Byersdorfer was out of jail on a $2,000 surety bond on Nov. 23, court records show.
Possession of LSD is punishable by incarceration for up to three years in Idaho.
Commented