A pair of fires sparked in close succession early Friday in downtown Ketchum are the work of an arsonist, an on-scene investigation by local agencies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal determined Friday afternoon.
Firefighters from Ketchum, Sun Valley and Wood River Fire and Rescue responded to calls at 1:04 a.m. and 1:48 a.m. at the Gold Mine Thrift Store and a real estate office on Second Avenue. Both fires were put out Friday morning.
Now, Assistant Ketchum Fire Chief Seth Martin says those fires are both linked and intentionally started. With the investigation handed over to police Friday afternoon, Martin declined to disclose details that lead to that conclusion.
Evidence recovered from the scenes has been sent to the state crime lab for further examination, Martin told the Express.
"At this time, we cannot make a determination as to whether or not there is an ongoing threat to the community, so extra vigilance is encouraged," Martin said Friday afternoon, after the on-scene portion of their investigation concluded.
With the fires deemed arson, the criminal investigation moves to the Ketchum Police Department, a division of the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment.
The Gold Mine, a popular Walnut Avenue thrift store that benefits the neighboring Community Library, suffered "fairly moderate" exterior damage to the the southwest corner of the building, Martin said. Though the fire didn't reach inside, it did knock out the store's main power source. The Gold Mine "will be operating at limited capacity during one of its busiest weekends of the year," Martin said.
Martin described the damage to the Second Avenue office building as "minor." The owner of that building, which houses Hall & Hall Ranch Brokers, didn't respond to a request for comment.
On Friday, Martin asked anyone with information to call Ketchum Police (208-726-7819) or Ketchum Fire (208-726-7805)—particularly anyone with video footage that might lead to an arrest.
Commented