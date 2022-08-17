A Ketchum man will receive support through a Twin Falls-based rehabilitation program for veterans following a conviction of felony driving under the influence and felony battery on a police officer earlier this year.

Jason B. Sellars, 36, was arrested the evening of Jan. 14 and charged with felony DUI and two felony counts of battery upon law enforcement personnel after driving and parking while impaired and kicking two officers. The second battery charge was dropped as part of a plea deal he accepted with the court.

On Aug. 1, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson imposed a six-year sentence for Sellars’ DUI conviction—two years in prison followed by a four-year indeterminate period—and a five-year sentence for his conviction of felony battery on a police officer consisting of two years in prison followed by a three-year indeterminate period.

Jason Bradley Sellars

