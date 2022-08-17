A Ketchum man will receive support through a Twin Falls-based rehabilitation program for veterans following a conviction of felony driving under the influence and felony battery on a police officer earlier this year.
Jason B. Sellars, 36, was arrested the evening of Jan. 14 and charged with felony DUI and two felony counts of battery upon law enforcement personnel after driving and parking while impaired and kicking two officers. The second battery charge was dropped as part of a plea deal he accepted with the court.
On Aug. 1, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson imposed a six-year sentence for Sellars’ DUI conviction—two years in prison followed by a four-year indeterminate period—and a five-year sentence for his conviction of felony battery on a police officer consisting of two years in prison followed by a three-year indeterminate period.
Williamson suspended both of those sentences, however, and instead placed Sellars on four years of supervised probation.
For his offenses, Sellars must pay a $1,670 fine to the Idaho State Insurance Fund, serve 40 days in county jail starting Aug. 15 and make monthly reimbursement payments, including $535 in court costs, Williamson ruled.
Sellars was also handed a $5,000 suspended fine for each felony count and ordered to attend Fifth District Veterans Court in Twin Falls, a rigorous post-conviction rehabilitation program with a focus on peer support and emotional regulation.
According to a police report written by Blaine County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Schiers, officers responded shortly before midnight on Jan. 18 to a noise complaint call about a possibly intoxicated man parked in a vehicle.
Schiers testified that he found Sellars blocking “multiple cars” in a driveway area along West River Street in Ketchum and exhibiting “slurred speech and glassy eyes.” When he and other officers attempted to detain Sellars on suspicion of DUI, Sellars allegedly refused their orders, kicking one officer in the groin and another in the nose and eye, Schiers reported.
Sellars pled guilty to two previous DUIs in Blaine County—in June 2014 and January 2020, per court records—making his third DUI conviction a felony.
At sentencing, prosecutor Matthew Fredback said Sellars had been given “every chance possible” for rehabilitation throughout his criminal history in Blaine County. Williamson noted that Sellars had suffered trauma due to his military service and, while impressed that Sellars was regularly attending AA, said he needed to reflect on his behavior.
Sellars told the court that he had remorse for kicking the officer, understood the serious nature of his crimes and hoped to maintain transitional housing in Jerome while completing Veterans Court, then move out of state.
During his probation period, Sellars must reside in a pre-approved location, not buy or possess firearms or any other weapons, not consume any alcohol or enter bars, and submit to regular alcohol and drug testing, court documents show. ￼
