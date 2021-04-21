A Utah man faces a felony charge of possession of more than three ounces of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop for speeding along state Highway 75 south of Bellevue.
Joseph E. Carlisle, 34, was allegedly traveling northbound at about 12:30 a.m. on April 15 when a Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle approaching at a “fast rate of speed,” according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Deputy Matthew Reichert.
Reichert activated his radar, noted the 2008 Ford F150 going 71 mph and initiated a traffic stop on the truck. Once contact was made with the driver, Carlisle, Reichert allegedly “could smell the odor of what I know from my training and experience to be marijuana coming from inside the Ford,” the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the deputy allegedly observed “marijuana and drug paraphernalia sitting in plain view,” and ultimately allegedly found a total of 177 grams of “green plant material” that Carlisle stated was hemp.
“I field tested the green plant material in one of the large glass jars and in the calcium container, using two separate THC/CBD tests,” the affidavit states. “Both returned presumptive positive as containing THC and not CBD.”
An initial appearance for Carlisle was held later in the day on April 15, during which he pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor offense. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 27 to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the felony charge to proceed to District Court for prosecution.
