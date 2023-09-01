Lions Park closed for police investigation; HPD says 'no cause for alarm'

Police investigate a suspected crime scene in Lions Park.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Update: 6:30 p.m.:

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection with an apparent shooting that left one man injured in Hailey's Lions Park Friday, Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a Facebook post.

The report of a suspect contradicts an early statement from Hailey Police saying that "all is well" in the city and that there is "no cause for alarm." 

Lions Park closed for police investigation; HPD says 'no cause for alarm'

Police were seen searching a truck in Lions Park on Friday, Sept. 1.

mdee@mtexpress.com