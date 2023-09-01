The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection with an apparent shooting that left one man injured in Hailey's Lions Park Friday, Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a Facebook post.
The report of a suspect contradicts an early statement from Hailey Police saying that "all is well" in the city and that there is "no cause for alarm."
"At this time, we don’t know whether this was a targeted attack or if there is a threat to the public, as we have limited information of the suspect or the suspect vehicle," Harkins said in a statement just before 6 p.m., some six and a half hours after police were dispatched in response to a possible shooting in the park off of Bullion Street.
Around 11:26 a.m. Friday, deputies found a person "observed a person with an apparent gunshot wound" in the park, Harkins said.
"It was reported that the suspect is a white male driving a grey vehicle," he said.
The timing of the incident appears to correspond to an air ambulance flight between St. Luke's Wood River and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, flight records show. By 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Express could not confirm whether the air ambulance call was related to the police response at Lions Park.
The injured party had not been identified as of Friday evening. On-scene deputies with the Blaine County Sheriff's Office declined to comment Friday afternoon and spokespeople for the sheriff's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the Express between 1:30 p.m. and Harkins' 6 p.m. Facebook post. As of 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office had not responded to any requests from the Express for additional information.
"The public is encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and if anyone has any relevant information to call dispatch at 208-578-3831," Harkins said. "This incident is under investigation, and we will provide an update when more information is available."
Original story, 3:47 p.m.:
Lions Park remained closed Friday afternoon following a significant police response to an incident in Hailey.
Specifics of the incident remained hazy as of 3 p.m. Officers from the Hailey Police and Blaine County Sheriff's Office—both of which responded to the call—declined or did not respond to multiple attempts for comment.
Alturas Elementary School, Hailey Elementary School, Wood River Middle School, Wood River High School, Silver Creek High School and the Community Campus were put under "secure" status—formerly called a "lockout"—around noon on Friday, Superintendent Jim Foudy told the Express.
Foudy said there were no incidents at any of the schools, and that "secure" operations look like "business as usual" inside the school buildings, but visitors cannot come inside.
The BCSD initiated the protocol because its School Resource Officers—both members of the Hailey Police Department—were needed in response to a possible shooting in a city park, Foudy said. Without its normal police presence, the BCSD opted to prohibit visitors from entering schools Friday afternoon. The decision was made following a "preliminary conversation between a Hailey officer and a BCSD school official," the Hailey Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.
Friday's measures differ from a full "lockdown," which is implemented when a threat or hazard is inside a school building. Lockdowns require students and teachers to lock classroom doors, turn off lights and stay out of sight of any hallway windows.
"We want the community to know all is well within the city limits and there is no cause for alarm," the Hailey Police Department said on Facebook, calling the school lockout "precautionary."
"Our city's schools were never in danger."
Around 4 p.m., police officers were seen searching a green truck parked in the lot by Lions Park. Officers manning the police line perimeter declined to comment on the incident.
Hailey city officials told the Express that they had no information on the incident, or how long the park would be closed.
"I don't know anything other than the county is in charge," City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said.
