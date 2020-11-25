Following a preliminary hearing last week, Bellevue resident Kevin H. Bothwell faces five criminal drug offenses—two felonies and three misdemeanors—stemming from a police search of his house on Nov. 5.
Hailey resident Keenan Augustus Hotz, 30, faces three misdemeanor charges stemming from the search. Hotz was initially charged with an additional felony, which has since been dropped.
The arrests came after the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) executed a search warrant at a Bellevue residence just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 5, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
There, they found “multiple controlled substances” including cocaine, methamphetamine and approximately 6.2 pounds of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Detectives also located paraphernalia, large amounts of cash and evidence of drug trafficking,” the press release states.
Bothwell, 42, faces two felonies of possession of a controlled substance, a felony charge for trafficking in marijuana, a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hotz faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, manufactured or delivered.
During the search, police also allegedly found a notebook containing names, amounts of controlled substances and amounts of cash, which officers presumed to be a drug ledger.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen, a variety of drugs were found throughout the house and it appeared as though both Bothwell and Hotz resided there. However, the affidavit states that Hotz told law enforcement that he was just “couch surfing,” and that only Bothwell resided in the home full time.
Neither Hotz’s nor Bothwell’s arrest affidavit sheds light on how the investigation by NET began, or how the defendants were put under suspicion for drug trafficking.
As a result of the preliminary hearing on Nov. 17, Bothwell’s case was bound over to District Court. Hotz is scheduled for a pretrial conference in Magistrate Court next month.
