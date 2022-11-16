Two Colorado residents were hospitalized on Nov. 7 after a car lost control and struck their vehicle north of Hailey, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
Deputies responded at 5:58 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash on state Highway 75 near Alturas Drive.
The sheriff’s office reported that 25-year-old Florida resident Brandon E. Franklin was driving northbound on state Highway 75 when he hit snow, lost control of his 2020 Toyota Camry and slid across the highway, striking a silver 2007 Honda CRV head-on. A third vehicle drove into the barrow pit to avoid the collision, the office stated.
The CRV was being driven southbound by 25-year-old Christina B. Wampler of Denver, Colorado, with passenger Elena P. Arroway, 21, also of Denver.
Both Wampler and Arroway were transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. A dog they were traveling with was apparently unharmed and taken to a veterinary office for pickup by a family member, the office stated.
Both the Toyota and the Honda were towed from the scene with significant damage. Franklin was cited for driving too fast in adverse conditions, an infraction. The third vehicle was towed from the barrow pit with no damage, the sheriff’s office said.
Icy road conditions contributed to a bus crash that took place that same morning, around 40 minutes after and two miles north of the three-vehicle crash. ￼
