Two Colorado residents were hospitalized on Nov. 7 after a car lost control and struck their vehicle north of Hailey, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

Deputies responded at 5:58 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash on state Highway 75 near Alturas Drive.

The sheriff’s office reported that 25-year-old Florida resident Brandon E. Franklin was driving northbound on state Highway 75 when he hit snow, lost control of his 2020 Toyota Camry and slid across the highway, striking a silver 2007 Honda CRV head-on. A third vehicle drove into the barrow pit to avoid the collision, the office stated.

